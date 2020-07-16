Foufounes Électriques isn’t taking any chances

The bar made an announcement this afternoon + the Under Pressure festival is reimagined.

Old-school Montreal alt bar Foufounes Électriques (aka les Foufs) announced this afternoon that it will not be reopening until the COVID-19 pandemic in the city is under control. See the statement below:

“Dear Clients

After much deliberation we’ve decided to remain closed until further notice. Due to recent spikes in COVID-19 cases we feel it’s our responsibility to make sure you, our patrons and our staff are safe.”

The annual Under Pressure graffiti festival, which typically takes place in and around Foufounes Électriques, is still scheduled to go down from Aug. 1–9 but, as their website says, “the celebrations won’t be as we know it.” All of the events announced so far are of the live-streamed variety. ■

For more about Foufs, click here

See Under Pressure programming here

For more news updates, please visit our News section.