Mile Ex art space Never Apart marks fifth anniversary with benefit zine

The music division of Never Apart, NVA, has launched a zine to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Mile Ex art space’s endeavours in the Montreal music scene. Designed by Sultana Bambino, the zine — described as “a collector’s item which showcases iconic rave moments” — features photography by SAAD and Bruno Destombes. All proceeds go to the Native Women’s Shelter.

“This zine represents an a glimpse from an entire generation of music lovers, ravers, venues and moments that have helped shape Montreal’s musical underground.” —Never Apart

Never Apart will be reopening with a series of summer open houses on Aug. 8. ■

