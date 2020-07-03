The outdoor midtown space will be the site of two shows later this month.

Just for Laughs is doing comedy shows at Montreal’s Royalmount Drive-in

Just for Laughs is presenting a pair of comedy shows at the Royalmount Drive-in Event Theatre in Montreal on July 24 and 25, with two shows per night, at 7 and 9:30 p.m.

Here are some details about the Drive-in shows from a Just for Laughs press release:

“We’re going old school for date night at the drive-in on Friday, July 24 with The Relationship Show. Hosted by Cash Cab’s Adam Growe, with an interactive quiz show to start off the night, The Relationship Show will feature Just For Laughs favourite Graham Chittenden, from The Debaters Eman El-Husseini, host of CBC’s Laugh Out Loud Ali Hassan and more.

“On Saturday, July 25, Just For Laughs presents Comedy Night in Canada. Also hosted by Cash Cab’s Adam Growe with a stellar line-up of some of Canada’s brightest talents including, writer for Baroness von Sketch Jess Salomon, Italian Canadian Frank Spadone and Montreal veteran Eddy King and more.”

More stand-up talent will be announced shortly. Tickets for each show cost $122.50 (that’s per vehicle, not per person), and it’s worth noting that concessions will be available (with contactless ordering and pick-up) and restrooms will be accessible. For more about the Royalmount Drive-in Event Theatre in midtown Montreal, which is primarily screening movies, visit their website.

For more about the Just for Laughs show and other upcoming events, visit their website.

