Drink up, St-Henri: Brew with a view at Terrasse St-Ambroise

St-Henri bar Terrasse St-Ambroise, attached to the Annexe St-Ambroise pub and next door to both the McAuslan brewery and the iconic Canada Malting Plant on the Lachine Canal, has shared a sweet photo of its large, inviting terrasse with a great view of Montreal.

The St-Henri bar, which reopened on June 23, is open from noon seven days a week, and serves comfort food (casse-croûte style) as well as beer, cider and wine. ■

Terrasse St-Ambroise is located at 5080 St-Ambroise (Lachine Canal side). See the menu and more details here.

