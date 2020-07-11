COVID-19 test advised for anyone who’s been to a Montreal bar since July 1

Dr. Mylène Drouin, Montreal Public Health director, advises Montrealers who’ve been to or worked in bars since July 1 to go get tested for COVID-19 (Coronavirus). This comes after a series of outbreaks in bars in the Montreal region. For more details, and information on how to get tested for COVID-19 in Montreal, please click here.
