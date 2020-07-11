COVID-19 test advised for anyone who’s been to a Montreal bar since July 1

Dr. Mylène Drouin, Montreal Public Health director, advises Montrealers who’ve been to or worked in bars since July 1 to go get tested for COVID-19 (Coronavirus). This comes after a series of outbreaks in bars in the Montreal region. For more details, and information on how to get tested for COVID-19 in Montreal, please click here.

“NOTICE TO POPULATION – CASE OF COVID-19 IN BARS OF THE REGION OF MONTREAL | The Montreal Public Health Authorities are calling on people who have attended or worked in bars from the region since July 1 to get tested https://bit.ly/3iQLJ6l“

Partageons largement cet avis, tout comme les consignes de santé publique en vigueur. Malgré le beau temps estival, le virus est encore parmi nous. Pour notre sécurité, et celle d'autrui : demeurons sur nos gardes, respectons le 2m et portons le couvre-visage. #polmtl https://t.co/hhtADf1yHn — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) July 11, 2020

