Cinéma Moderne is reopening this week with fantastic movies

Cinéma Moderne has announced that they’ll be reopening tomorrow, July 3 — as will the majority of movie theatres in Montreal — with a host of new safety measures and a great roster of movies. Some of the new measures include mandatory masks, spacing of screenings, reduced capacity and disinfection between screenings. For the full list of new safety protocols, please click here.

Some of the new films that will be screening at Cinéma Moderne this week include It Must Be Heaven, The Lighthouse and The Twentieth Century.

For tickets and more info on the film screenings at Cinéma Moderne, please click here.

