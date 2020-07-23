Canada’s Tamil community marks Black July

Black July is a time of grief and reflection for the Tamil diaspora, with July 23 being the anniversary of the start of the Sri Lankan Civil War. On this day in 1983, a wave of ethnic cleansing began, a pogrom against the Tamils by the Sinhalese people who ruled Sri Lanka at the time.

As Montreal author and academic Brintha Koneshachandra wrote in Montamil, the 1983 pogrom was one in a lineage of genocidal anti-Tamil acts dating back to the 1950s, follow decolonization and the start of an era of Sinhalese supremacy and systemic discrimination. Kicking off a war that lasted until 2009, the 1983 pogrom was characterized by a week of extreme anti-Tamil violence.

According to an article by Brintha Koneshachandra in Montamil, the massacres, rapes, looting, rioting and property destruction that occurred during that week alone resulted in “about 3,000 Tamils killed, more than 8,000 homes and 5,000 businesses squandered,” with roughly 200,000 fleeing to become political refugees abroad. Over 1,800 Tamils resettled in Canada.

This morning, Justin Trudeau made a statement about Black July:

Today, we remember the thousands of Tamils who were killed – as well as the countless others who were displaced – during Black July and the ensuing conflict. We continue to stand with all who suffered and who are seeking lasting peace and reconciliation. https://t.co/09Hts05KUt — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 23, 2020 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Black July

