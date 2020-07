Best Ice Cream in Montreal: Best of MTL 2020

As voted by our readers in the 2020 Best of MTL readers poll, these are the best ice cream parlours in Montreal. For more results from the Best of MTL, please click here.

View this post on Instagram NOUVELLE SAVEUR: rose+litchi-framboise, Rosewater+lychee-raspberry Photo cred @cassiesera A post shared by KEM COBA Montréal (@kemcoba) on Jun 25, 2020 at 7:48am PDT The 10 best ice cream parlours in Montreal, as voted in the 2020 Best of MTL readers poll, include Kem Coba, Dalla Rose, Ca Lem, La Diperie, Ripples, Bilboquet, Wild Willy’s, Dairy Queen, Havre aux glaces and Les givrés

