“We join our voices to speak out loud and clear about the abuses we are victims of.”

In light of all the recent accusations against figures in the Quebec music and arts industry, a protest march against sexual violence is happening in Montreal today at noon, beginning at Parc Lafontaine.

From the event page:

“For more than a week now, a wave of public accusations is surging on social media. These last few days, we were hundreds who found the courage to tell and share their stories of sexual abuse and misconduct that we and many other fell victim to. To this day, we are struck by the harsh reality of the path that we have yet to cross. In Canada, only 3 in 1,000 reported sexual assaults result in a conviction.”

