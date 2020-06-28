VIDEO: Sacha Baron Cohen crashed a right-wing militia rally

The activist actor/comedian wore multiple disguises and led the crowd in a racist sing-along.

Sacha Baron Cohen infiltrated a right-wing militia event called March for Our Rights 3 in Olympia, Washington yesterday — twice, first wearing overalls and a straw hat while leading the crowd in a racist sing-along, and later disguised as a journalist reporting on what happened.

Sacha Baron Cohen leads a racist sing-along at March for Our Rights 3 in Olympia, Washington on June 27

Clearly Cohen is continuing to make a name for himself as a satirist who skewers right-wing Americans by inserting himself into real-life situations disguised as like-minded characters — most famously Borat, who originated in the British comic’s aughties TV series Da Ali G Show and later starred in a feature film.

It has been speculated that yesterday’s stunt will be featured in a new season of Cohen’s Showtime TV series Who Is America?

Yo he came back after they chased him out. He was actually filming this interview 😭 pic.twitter.com/6SgIIaenWH — John McRae (@YourSoundBae) June 28, 2020 Cohen in his second disguise (centre)

