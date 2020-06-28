March for Our Rights 3 Sacha Baron Cohen Who Is America?

Sacha Baron Cohen (centre)

News, TV

VIDEO: Sacha Baron Cohen crashed a right-wing militia rally

by CultMTL

The activist actor/comedian wore multiple disguises and led the crowd in a racist sing-along.

Sacha Baron Cohen infiltrated a right-wing militia event called March for Our Rights 3 in Olympia, Washington yesterday — twice, first wearing overalls and a straw hat while leading the crowd in a racist sing-along, and later disguised as a journalist reporting on what happened.

Sacha Baron Cohen leads a racist sing-along at March for Our Rights 3 in Olympia, Washington on June 27

Clearly Cohen is continuing to make a name for himself as a satirist who skewers right-wing Americans by inserting himself into real-life situations disguised as like-minded characters — most famously Borat, who originated in the British comic’s aughties TV series Da Ali G Show and later starred in a feature film.

It has been speculated that yesterday’s stunt will be featured in a new season of Cohen’s Showtime TV series Who Is America?

Cohen in his second disguise (centre)

See more about Who Is America? here.

For more news updates, please visit our News section.