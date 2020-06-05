Uber Eats now highlights Black-owned restaurants in Montreal

There are so many good options, with no delivery fee.

Uber Eats now has a feature within their app where you can browse and order from local Black-owned restaurants in Montreal. A note within the app specifies the following:

“You asked for an easy way to order from Black-owned restaurants — we listened. Browse local restaurants below and show your support by placing an order with no delivery fee. For a limited time. Other fees apply.”

Here are a few great options!

DJ Poulet

Nil Bleu

Lloydies

Queen Sheba

Mango Bay

Agrikol

MTL Bagel

Open the Uber Eats app to check out the best Black-owned restaurants in Montreal you can now order from without a delivery fee.

