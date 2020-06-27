The Canadian Space Agency and NASA had a cute social media exchange today

The Canadian Space Agency (CSA) tagged NASA in a tweet and video earlier today about the Canadarm3, which is a robotic arm designed to assist with a variety of tasks in space, such as repairs and maintenance, so as not to involve “human intervention.” NASA’s enthusiastic and positive response prompted the Canadian Space Agency to reply with a GIF of an astronaut making a heart shape with their hands.

A cute exchange between countries that, these days, don’t always see eye to eye.

We’re ready to build #Canadarm3, a stronger 🦾, smarter 🧠 robotic system than ever before, using our 🇨🇦 robotics expertise around the Moon! What do you think, @NASA? 🚀 https://t.co/fmT4gIJDHs



Video: CSA/NASA pic.twitter.com/CgWtmRggUZ — CanadianSpaceAgency (@csa_asc) June 26, 2020 The Canadian Space Agency (CSA) and NASA had a cute social media exchange today about the Canadarm and the Artemis program

