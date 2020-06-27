nasa canadian space agency csa canadarm3 artemis
News

The Canadian Space Agency and NASA had a cute social media exchange today

by CultMTL

Neighbourly space love.

The Canadian Space Agency (CSA) tagged NASA in a tweet and video earlier today about the Canadarm3, which is a robotic arm designed to assist with a variety of tasks in space, such as repairs and maintenance, so as not to involve “human intervention.” NASA’s enthusiastic and positive response prompted the Canadian Space Agency to reply with a GIF of an astronaut making a heart shape with their hands.

A cute exchange between countries that, these days, don’t always see eye to eye.

The Canadian Space Agency (CSA) and NASA had a cute social media exchange today about the Canadarm and the Artemis program
The Canadian Space Agency (CSA) and NASA had a cute social media exchange today about the Canadarm and the Artemis program

For more on the Canadarm3, please visit the CSA website.

For more news updates, please visit our News section.