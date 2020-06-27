The Canadian Space Agency and NASA had a cute social media exchange today

The Canadian Space Agency (CSA) tagged NASA in a tweet and video earlier today about the Canadarm3, which is a robotic arm designed to assist with a variety of tasks in space, such as repairs and maintenance, so as not to involve “human intervention.” NASA’s enthusiastic and positive response prompted the Canadian Space Agency to reply with a GIF of an astronaut making a heart shape with their hands.
A cute exchange between countries that, these days, don’t always see eye to eye.
For more on the Canadarm3, please visit the CSA website.
For more news updates, please visit our News section.