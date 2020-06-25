Stewart Museum in Montreal has reopened

The Stewart Museum in Montreal has just reopened after being closed for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The museum’s reopening has brought with it a series of safety measures including limited visitors, hand sanitizing stations, frequent cleaning of public spaces and surfaces, and face coverings worn by staff.

The current featured exhibition, Nights, which is “inspired by original stories from Quebec authors,” will run until March 7, 2021. While the The Story Factory installation is closed, the History and Memory permanent exhibition is still open. It’s a great time to visit the museum and “enjoy the fresh air” at their “unique heritage site.” The museum recommends that tickets for the exhibition be purchased in advance.

For more on the exhibitions and safety measures at the Stewart Museum, please visit their website. ■

