Starbucks will now allow employees to wear Black Lives Matter pins, shirts

“Black Lives Matter and it’s going to take ALL of us, working together, to affect change.”

In a statement on the Starbucks website earlier today, the company has said that it will be releasing T-shirts for its baristas to wear while they work with the above graphic, in support of Black Lives Matter. Starbucks has also said it invites its employees to wear pins and T-shirts in support of the Black Lives Matter cause until their T-shirts become available.

“Designed for partners, by partners, our Starbucks Black Partner Network and allies created the t-shirt to recognize the historic significance of this time. Together, we’re saying: Black Lives Matter and it’s going to take ALL of us, working together, to affect change. That means using our voice to vote in our elections, volunteering in our black communities, joining local peaceful protests, ensuring our diverse slates of job candidates translate into diverse hires, mentoring and sponsoring partners of color so they can reach their maximum potential and taking steps to build greater understanding with empathy. Most importantly, it means ensuring we create a safe third place where you are seen, heard and valued.” —Roz Brewer, Rossann Williams and Zing Shaw, Starbucks

For the complete statement, please visit the Starbucks website. ■

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.