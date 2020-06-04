Restaurants to begin reopening in Quebec on June 15

A plan to begin reopening restaurants in Quebec on June 15 is expected to be announced by the provincial government on Monday. Citing a Québecor report, la Presse noted that it remains uncertain whether Montreal restaurants will be included in this first wave of reopening, and exactly which regions of Quebec will be included. Strict hygiene and physical distancing protocols from public health authorities and the CNESST are expected to be included in this deconfinement plan. The report also specified that this reopening phase for restaurants in Montreal and the rest of province does not extend to bars.

This news comes as Toronto Mayor John Tory announced the CafeTO program to help restaurants and bars offer “lightning speed” dine-in service, with expanded patio space where possible, though no reopening date has been specified.

