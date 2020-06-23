Tickets to this Belle Époque exhibition are available now.

Paris in the Days of Post-Impressionism opens July 4 at the MMFA

Paul Signac (1863-1935), Sainte-Anne (Saint-Tropez), 1903, oil on canvas. Private collection

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts has announced that its next exhibition, Paris in the Days of Post-Impressionism: Signac and the Indépendants, will run from July 4 to November 15. This exhibition follows Egyptian Mummies: Exploring Ancient Lives at the MMFA, which is now sold out.

Berthe Morisot (1841-1895), Girl with Cat, 1892, oil on canvas. Private collection

Paris in the Days of Post-Impressionism will feature a collection of 500 pieces, with a very large collection of paintings and works by Paul Signac.

From the MMFA website:

“…includes pieces by Paul Signac and by avant-garde artists, Impressionists (Monet, Morisot), Fauves (Dufy, Friesz, Marquet), Symbolists (Gauguin, Redon), Nabis (Bonnard, Denis, Lacombe, Sérusier, Ranson, Vallotton), Neo-Impressionists (Cross, Luce, Pissarro, Seurat, Van Rysselberghe) and observers of life in Paris (Anquetin, Degas, Ibels, Lautrec, Picasso Steinlen).”

Theo Van Rysselberghe (1862-1926),* Paul Signac as a Yachtsman*, 1896. Private collection

To book tickets to the museum, and for more information, please visit the MMFA website.

