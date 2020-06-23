Paris in the Days of Post-Impressionism opens July 4 at the MMFA

Tickets to this Belle Époque exhibition are available now.
The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts has announced that its next exhibition, Paris in the Days of Post-Impressionism: Signac and the Indépendants, will run from July 4 to November 15. This exhibition follows Egyptian Mummies: Exploring Ancient Lives at the MMFA, which is now sold out.
Paris in the Days of Post-Impressionism will feature a collection of 500 pieces, with a very large collection of paintings and works by Paul Signac.
From the MMFA website:
“…includes pieces by Paul Signac and by avant-garde artists, Impressionists (Monet, Morisot), Fauves (Dufy, Friesz, Marquet), Symbolists (Gauguin, Redon), Nabis (Bonnard, Denis, Lacombe, Sérusier, Ranson, Vallotton), Neo-Impressionists (Cross, Luce, Pissarro, Seurat, Van Rysselberghe) and observers of life in Paris (Anquetin, Degas, Ibels, Lautrec, Picasso Steinlen).”
To book tickets to the museum, and for more information, please visit the MMFA website.
