mmfa montreal museum Théo Van Rysselbergh paul fine arts Paris in the Days of Post-Impressionism paul signac

Théo Van Rysselberghe, «Élisabeth Van Rysselberghe au chapeau de paille», 1901. Collection particulière. (Musée des beaux-arts | Instagram)

Arts

Paris in the Days of Post-Impressionism opens July 4 at the MMFA

by CultMTL

Tickets to this Belle Époque exhibition are available now.

Paul Signac Paris in the Days of Post-Impressionism Montreal Museum of Fine Arts MMFA
Paul Signac (1863-1935), Sainte-Anne (Saint-Tropez), 1903, oil on canvas. Private collection

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts has announced that its next exhibition, Paris in the Days of Post-Impressionism: Signac and the Indépendants, will run from July 4 to November 15. This exhibition follows Egyptian Mummies: Exploring Ancient Lives at the MMFA, which is now sold out.

Berthe Morisot Girl with Cat Paris in the Days of Post-Impressionism Montreal Museum of Fine Arts MMFA
Berthe Morisot (1841-1895), Girl with Cat, 1892, oil on canvas. Private collection

Paris in the Days of Post-Impressionism will feature a collection of 500 pieces, with a very large collection of paintings and works by Paul Signac.

From the MMFA website:

“…includes pieces by Paul Signac and by avant-garde artists, Impressionists (Monet, Morisot), Fauves (Dufy, Friesz, Marquet), Symbolists (Gauguin, Redon), Nabis (Bonnard, Denis, Lacombe, Sérusier, Ranson, Vallotton), Neo-Impressionists (Cross, Luce, Pissarro, Seurat, Van Rysselberghe) and observers of life in Paris (Anquetin, Degas, Ibels, Lautrec, Picasso Steinlen).”

Theo Van Rysselberghe Paris in the Days of Post-Impressionism Montreal Museum of Fine Arts MMFA
Theo Van Rysselberghe (1862-1926),* Paul Signac as a Yachtsman*, 1896. Private collection

To book tickets to the museum, and for more information, please visit the MMFA website.

View this post on Instagram

⚡️ Bonne nouvelle | Good news⚡️ {english follows} . 😊 Nous avions hâte et vous aussi… C’est officiel, la grande exposition «Paris au temps du postimpressionnisme : Signac et les Indépendants» ouvre ses portes le 4 juillet au MBAM! Venez découvrir plus de 500 œuvres issues d’une collection privée d’exception, un corpus grandiose de peintures et d’œuvres graphiques de Signac et des avant-gardes : . 〰️ impressionnistes (Degas, Monet, Morisot, Pissarro); 〰️ fauves (Dufy, Friesz, Marquet); 〰️ symbolistes (Gauguin, Redon); 〰️ nabis (Bonnard, Denis, Lacombe, Sérusier, Ranson, Vallotton); 〰️ témoins de la vie parisienne (Anquetin, Ibels, Picasso, Steinlen, Toulouse-Lautrec); 〰️ et néo-impressionnistes (Cross, Luce, Seurat, Van Rysselberghe). . 🎫 La billetterie en ligne est ouverte. Vous pouvez y réserver votre visite dès maintenant 👉 lien dans la bio. À bientôt au #MBAM. . —- 😊 We’ve been waiting with bated breath and so have you… . It’s official: The major exhibition “Paris in the Days of Post-Impressionism: Signac and the Indépendants” opens at the MMFA on July 4! . Come discover over 500 works from an outstanding private collection, including an impressive body of paintings and graphic works by Signac and the avant-gardists: . 〰️ Impressionists (Degas, Monet, Morisot, Pissarro) 〰️️ Fauves (Dufy, Friesz, Marquet) ️〰️ Symbolists (Gauguin, Redon) ️〰️ Nabis (Bonnard, Denis, Lacombe, Sérusier, Ranson, Vallotton) ️〰️ Observers of life in Paris (Anquetin, Ibels, Picasso, Steinlen, Toulouse-Lautrec) ️〰️ Neo-Impressionists (Cross, Luce, Seurat, Van Rysselberghe) . 🎫 The online ticket counter is now open. Book your visit now 👉 Link in bio. See you soon at the #MMFA! – Théo Van Rysselberghe, «Élisabeth Van Rysselberghe au chapeau de paille», 1901. Collection particulière. #MBAMexpoParis

A post shared by Musée des beaux-arts (@mbamtl) on

Paris in the Days of Post-Impressionism: Signac and the Indépendants opens July 4 at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA)

For more Montreal arts coverage, please visit the Arts section.