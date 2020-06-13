The release of Tenet has been postponed for two weeks, so we’re getting a Christopher Nolan classic while we wait.

Montrealers can see Inception again in IMAX for its 10-year anniversary

With the postponement of the new Christopher film Tenet till July 31, fans of the British filmmaker will have something else to watch on the big screen on the original release date. For its 10th anniversary, the narratively dense all-star thriller Inception is being re-released on IMAX on July 17.

Starring Leonardo Di Caprio, Joseph Gordon Levitt, Ellen Page, Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy, Ken Watanabe and Marion Cotillard, among others, Inception is a sci-fi film about “a thief who steals corporate secrets through the use of dream-sharing technology who’s given the inverse task of planting an idea into the mind of a C.E.O.”

Though local cinemas have yet to reopen following the COVID-19 shutdown that began in March, industry sources predict that a reopening date for Quebec movie theatres — before Inception is re-released on IMAX — will be announced very soon. ■

See more about Inception here.

For more coverage of movies and series, visit the Film & TV section.

For more news updates, please see our News section.