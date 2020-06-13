Tenet and Wonder Woman 1984 release dates delayed by Warner Bros.

Only two weeks in one case but nearly two months for the other.

Yesterday’s announcement that the new Christopher Nolan film Tenet is being delayed till July 31 follows news that another potential COVID-summer blockbuster, Wonder Woman 1984, has been postponed till Oct. 2.

Wonder Woman 1984, directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Godot (with a budget of $175-million), had already been pushed back from its original release date of June 5.

Tenet, a $200-million movie starring John David Washington, was supposed to come out on July 17, and many industry insiders hoped it would give cinemas a much-needed financial boost as they begin to reopen.

Some cinema chains in North America, as well as some state and provincial governments, are not opening theatres just yet, however, so the postponement of Tenet isn’t as a big of a surprise as the lengthy delay of Wonder Woman 1984. Both films are being released by Warner Bros. ■

For more coverage of movies and series, visit the Film & TV section.

For more news updates, please see our News section.