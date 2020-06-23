Phi Centre reopens tomorrow with an exciting new summer exhibition

Emergence & Convergence runs through Sept. 6 and is part of the Destination Phi program.

Old Montreal art space Phi Centre reopens tomorrow, Wednesday, June 24, with an exciting new exhibition called Emergence & Convergence. The exhibition, part of Phi’s Destination Phi summer programming, is described as a collection of “works that contemplate the space between the self, digital technology, the built environment and the natural world,” focusing “on the effects of confinement on our collective consciousness” and how the pandemic has “forced us to re-evaluate our priorities and values as a global community” and “contributed to a renewed connection with nature.”

“Emergence & Convergence is an invitation to immerse ourselves in an exhibition which investigates our humanity in relationship with our planet and all living beings. Following months of confinement, we are confronted with a chance to re-evaluate our values and consider how the future might reveal itself,” —Phoebe Greenberg, founder and director of PHI

