Updated Montreal COVID-19 cases by neighbourhood

According to Montreal public health, as of 1 p.m. on Monday, June 1, this is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Montreal, by neighbourhood:
|BOROUGH OR LINKED CITY
|NUMBER OF CONFIRMED CASES
|DISTRIBUTION OF CASES (%)
|RATE PER 100,000 PEOPLE
|NUMBER
OF DEATHS
|RATE OF MORTALITY PER 100,000 PEOPLE
|Ahuntsic–Cartierville
|2,159
|8.7
|1,608.3
|306
|227.9
|Anjou
|638
|2.6
|1,490.8
|45
|105.2
|Baie-D’Urfé
|28
|0.1
|732.4
|< 5
|n.p.
|Beaconsfield
|57
|0.2
|295.0
|7
|n.p.
|Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce
|2,041
|8.3
|1,225.7
|227
|136.3
|Côte-Saint-Luc
|492
|2.0
|1,516.3
|34
|104.8
|Dollard-des-Ormeaux
|396
|1.6
|809.8
|74
|151.3
|Dorval
|176
|0.7
|927.3
|33
|173.9
|Hampstead
|53
|0.2
|760.1
|< 5
|n.p.
|Kirkland
|103
|0.4
|511.1
|13
|64.5
|Lachine
|555
|2.2
|1,247.5
|73
|164.1
|LaSalle
|1,087
|4.4
|1,414.4
|148
|192.6
|L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève
|190
|0.8
|1,031.9
|34
|184.7
|Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve
|2,138
|8.7
|1,571.8
|333
|244.8
|Montréal-Est
|39
|0.2
|1,013.0
|< 5
|n.p.
|Montréal-Nord
|2,367
|9.6
|2,810.0
|208
|246.9
|Montréal-Ouest
|19
|0.1
|376.2
|< 5
|n.p.
|Mont-Royal
|250
|1.0
|1,233.0
|66
|325.5
|Outremont
|248
|1.0
|1,035.3
|9
|n.p.
|Pierrefonds–Roxboro
|507
|2.1
|731.6
|27
|39.0
|Plateau-Mont-Royal
|841
|3.4
|808.7
|117
|112.5
|Pointe-Claire
|209
|0.8
|666.0
|32
|102.0
|Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles
|2,024
|8.2
|1,896.1
|203
|190.2
|Rosemont–La Petite Patrie
|1,458
|5.9
|1,044.5
|202
|144.7
|Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue
|17
|0.1
|342.9
|< 5
|n.p.
|Saint-Laurent
|999
|4.0
|1,010.8
|103
|104.2
|Saint-Léonard
|1,040
|4.2
|1,328.1
|57
|72.8
|Senneville
|< 5
|0.0
|n.p.
|0
|–
|Sud-Ouest
|855
|3.5
|1,094.0
|160
|204.7
|Verdun
|900
|3.6
|1,300.0
|131
|189.2
|Ville-Marie
|727
|2.9
|815.3
|66
|74.0
|Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension
|1,907
|7.7
|1,325.7
|122
|84.8
|Westmount
|171
|0.7
|841.9
|20
|98.5
|Territory to be confirmed
|853
|–
|–
|67
|–
|Montreal total
|25,545
|–
|1,236.6
|2,927
|141.7
