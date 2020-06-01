There are 25,545 known infections in the city right now. Here’s how that number breaks down by borough.

According to Montreal public health, as of 1 p.m. on Monday, June 1, this is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Montreal, by neighbourhood:

BOROUGH OR LINKED CITY NUMBER OF CONFIRMED CASES DISTRIBUTION OF CASES (%) RATE PER 100,000 PEOPLE NUMBER

OF DEATHS RATE OF MORTALITY PER 100,000 PEOPLE Ahuntsic–Cartierville 2,159 8.7 1,608.3 306 227.9 Anjou 638 2.6 1,490.8 45 105.2 Baie-D’Urfé 28 0.1 732.4 < 5 n.p. Beaconsfield 57 0.2 295.0 7 n.p. Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce 2,041 8.3 1,225.7 227 136.3 Côte-Saint-Luc 492 2.0 1,516.3 34 104.8 Dollard-des-Ormeaux 396 1.6 809.8 74 151.3 Dorval 176 0.7 927.3 33 173.9 Hampstead 53 0.2 760.1 < 5 n.p. Kirkland 103 0.4 511.1 13 64.5 Lachine 555 2.2 1,247.5 73 164.1 LaSalle 1,087 4.4 1,414.4 148 192.6 L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève 190 0.8 1,031.9 34 184.7 Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve 2,138 8.7 1,571.8 333 244.8 Montréal-Est 39 0.2 1,013.0 < 5 n.p. Montréal-Nord 2,367 9.6 2,810.0 208 246.9 Montréal-Ouest 19 0.1 376.2 < 5 n.p. Mont-Royal 250 1.0 1,233.0 66 325.5 Outremont 248 1.0 1,035.3 9 n.p. Pierrefonds–Roxboro 507 2.1 731.6 27 39.0 Plateau-Mont-Royal 841 3.4 808.7 117 112.5 Pointe-Claire 209 0.8 666.0 32 102.0 Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles 2,024 8.2 1,896.1 203 190.2 Rosemont–La Petite Patrie 1,458 5.9 1,044.5 202 144.7 Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue 17 0.1 342.9 < 5 n.p. Saint-Laurent 999 4.0 1,010.8 103 104.2 Saint-Léonard 1,040 4.2 1,328.1 57 72.8 Senneville < 5 0.0 n.p. 0 – Sud-Ouest 855 3.5 1,094.0 160 204.7 Verdun 900 3.6 1,300.0 131 189.2 Ville-Marie 727 2.9 815.3 66 74.0 Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension 1,907 7.7 1,325.7 122 84.8 Westmount 171 0.7 841.9 20 98.5 Territory to be confirmed 853 – – 67 – Montreal total 25,545 – 1,236.6 2,927 141.7

Updated Montreal COVID-19 cases by neighbourhood