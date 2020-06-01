COVID-19 Montreal neighbourhoods
News

Updated Montreal COVID-19 cases by neighbourhood

by CultMTL

There are 25,545 known infections in the city right now. Here’s how that number breaks down by borough.

According to Montreal public health, as of 1 p.m. on Monday, June 1, this is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Montreal, by neighbourhood:

BOROUGH OR LINKED CITYNUMBER OF CONFIRMED CASESDISTRIBUTION OF CASES (%)RATE PER 100,000 PEOPLENUMBER
OF DEATHS		RATE OF MORTALITY PER 100,000 PEOPLE
Ahuntsic–Cartierville2,1598.71,608.3306227.9
Anjou6382.61,490.845105.2
Baie-D’Urfé280.1732.4< 5n.p.
Beaconsfield570.2295.07n.p.
Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce2,0418.31,225.7227136.3
Côte-Saint-Luc4922.01,516.334104.8
Dollard-des-Ormeaux3961.6809.874151.3
Dorval1760.7927.333173.9
Hampstead530.2760.1< 5n.p.
Kirkland1030.4511.11364.5
Lachine5552.21,247.573164.1
LaSalle1,0874.41,414.4148192.6
L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève1900.81,031.934184.7
Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve2,1388.71,571.8333244.8
Montréal-Est390.21,013.0< 5n.p.
Montréal-Nord2,3679.62,810.0208246.9
Montréal-Ouest190.1376.2< 5n.p.
Mont-Royal2501.01,233.066325.5
Outremont2481.01,035.39n.p.
Pierrefonds–Roxboro5072.1731.62739.0
Plateau-Mont-Royal8413.4808.7117112.5
Pointe-Claire2090.8666.032102.0
Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles2,0248.21,896.1203190.2
Rosemont–La Petite Patrie1,4585.91,044.5202144.7
Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue170.1342.9< 5n.p.
Saint-Laurent9994.01,010.8103104.2
Saint-Léonard1,0404.21,328.15772.8
Senneville< 50.0n.p.0
Sud-Ouest8553.51,094.0160204.7
Verdun9003.61,300.0131189.2
Ville-Marie7272.9815.36674.0
Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension1,9077.71,325.712284.8
Westmount1710.7841.92098.5
Territory to be confirmed85367
Montreal total25,5451,236.62,927141.7

See Santé Montréal’s updates on COVID-19 cases by Montreal neighbourhood here.

For official info from the Government of Canada on COVID-19 / Coronavirusplease click here.

For more updates on COVID-19 / Coronavirusplease visit our News section.

To read the latest issue of Cult MTL, click here.

Updated Montreal COVID-19 cases by neighbourhood