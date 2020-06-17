Justin Trudeau responds to Canada losing bid for UN Security Council seat

Norway and Ireland were favoured over Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just released a statement congratulating Norway, Ireland, India and Mexico on being voted into the United Nations Security Council. Despite not getting a seat on the UN Security Council, Trudeau maintains Canada’s commitment to sustaining peace and security across the world.

“I would like to congratulate the countries elected to the @UN Security Council today. As we move forward, Canada remains committed to working with our partners to promote gender equality, sustain peace, fight climate change, and improve economic security.”

