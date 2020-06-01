Trump’s buddy is still not welcome in the G7.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked whether the G7 will be expanded to include Russia, as proposed by the Trump Administration. He answered by reminding everyone of Russia’s history of bad behaviour on the international stage, which seems to be overlooked continuously by Donald Trump.

“We have always been working with the United States to coordinate when we can hold this important G7 meeting,” Prime Minster Trudeau said. “It’s really important to keep holding these meetings to make sure that we are coordinating internationally at this time of crisis. Russia was excluded from the G7 after they invaded Crimea a number of years ago, and it’s continued disrespect and flaunting of international rules and norms is why it remains outside of the G7 and will continue to remain out.”

The question is asked at around the 35:30 mark in the video below.

LIVE: PM Justin Trudeau provides update on federal response to COVID-19



EN DIRECT : Le PM Justin Trudeau fait le point sur la réponse fédérale à la COVID-19#cdnpoli #COVID19 https://t.co/FIX3vFWv6P — CPAC (@CPAC_TV) June 1, 2020 Justin Trudeau casually rips into Russia

For more news updates, please visit our News section.

To read the latest issue of Cult MTL, click here.

For official info from the Government of Canada on COVID-19 / Coronavirus, click here.