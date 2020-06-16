“This is an important decision that will keep Canadians and Americans safe.”

Canada and United States border to remain closed for 30 more days

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced earlier today in a statement on Twitter that the border between Canada and the United States will remain closed for an additional 30 days, until July 21. Currently only travel considered essential is permitted.

“Important update on our border: Canada and the US have agreed to extend the border measures currently in place by 30 days, until July 21st. This is an important decision that will keep Canadians and Americans safe.”

