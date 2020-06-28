Beyoncé’s new visual album will be released on Disney Plus

Variety has just reported that Beyoncé will be releasing a new visual album on Disney Plus that reimagines lessons of The Lion King “for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns.” The new visual album, called Black Is King, will be released July 31 and has been in production for the past year. Black Is King is based on Beyoncé’s 2019 album The Lion King: The Gift, which features guest vocalists like Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar and Jay-Z, who will also appear in the visual album. The release date falls on the one-year anniversary of the Lion King remake, in which Beyoncé voiced the character Nala.

