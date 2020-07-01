Air Canada just cancelled five direct flights out of Montreal

Earlier today, Air Canada announced that it will be “indefinitely suspending” 30 of its domestic routes within Canada, including five direct flights out of Montreal. The news comes after three and a half months since start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has hit airlines extremely hard due to travel restrictions, as well as an overall drop in demand for travel.

The five Air Canada direct flights from Montreal that will be cancelled include the Quebec towns of Baie Comeau, Val-d’Or and Mont Jolie, Windsor, Ontario and Bathurst, New Brunswick. Air Canada will also be closing eight stations at regional airports across Canada, including four in Quebec. For a complete list of the route cancellations by Air Canada, please click here.

