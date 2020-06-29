50 per cent disapprove of Trudeau’s overall handling of the situation.

72% of Canadians are against trading Meng for the 2 Michaels

A new Angus Reid poll finds that 72 per cent of Canadians disapprove of the notion of entering into hostage diplomacy with China over detained Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been urged by some Canadian politicians and diplomats to free Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou (who is under house arrest in Vancouver waiting to be extradited to the U.S.) in exchange for the 2 Michaels, but the majority of Canadians agree with Trudeau’s refusal to intervene in the independent court process.

Also from the poll:

67 per cent of those who feel that Canada should trade Meng for the 2 Michaels say that Canada’s relationship with China has been poorly handled overall

81 per cent say that Chinese goods should be boycotted

93 per cent say that China can’t be trusted to uphold human rights

37 per cent say that the government has done a good job in its overall handling of the situation

For the complete survey results, visit the Angus Reid Institute website.

