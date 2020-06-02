2nd Montreal rally against police brutality is planned for June 7

Foundation Busta John has planned another rally in Montreal this Sunday, June 7, to protest police brutality. This comes a week after the first rally, by different organizers, in memory of George Floyd, and other victims police violence. The rally will start at 11 a.m. at Place Émilie-Gamelin.

“The Busta John Foundation joins other organizations for a peaceful march against police brutality towards the black community. Meet at Place Emilie-Gamelin (Berri Uqam metro station). Join us!”

For more datails on the Montreal rally against police brutality, please visit their Facebook event page.

