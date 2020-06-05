François Legault
255 new cases of COVID-19 in Quebec; 428 new recoveries

by CultMTL

17,764 of the total cases Quebec are recovered from the virus.

Santé Québec announced earlier today that there have been 50 new deaths in Quebec due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus), bringing the total up to 4,935. The total number of COVID-19 cases has increased today by 255 to 52,398. Santé Québec confirmed yesterday that 17,764 of the total cases Quebec are recovered from the virus. For the latest breakdown of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases across the province, please click here. ■

