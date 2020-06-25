25 Montreal restaurants appear on Canada’s 100 Best list for 2020

Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants list is back and it includes 25 Montreal restaurants. Once again, Joe Beef has beaten Toqué! as the highest rated Montreal restaurant. From 2015 to 2016, Toqué! occupied the top spot in Canada, however Toronto restaurant Alo has been ranked #1 ever since. Vancouver’s St. Lawrence is #2 this year.

According to their website, the Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants list is “based on a poll of our national panel of 103 judges, who each submitted a ranked list of their top 10 dining experiences of 2019.” The website also shared best wishes to the restaurants that are reopening. “Canada’s 100 Best wishes all of you good luck and good health negotiating the difficult road ahead, and we dearly hope to dine again with you soon.”

The Montreal restaurants on the list can be found below. Alternatively, to see our own 2020 Best of MTL restaurant results, click here.

3. Joe Beef (down 1 spot from 2019)

6. Toqué! (down 3)

7. Montréal Plaza (up 1)

16. Le Mousso (down 10)

21. Mon Lapin (up 39)

22. Pastel (up 16)

23. Le Vin Papillon (down 10)

25. Beba (new!)

30. L’Express (up 2)

37. Damas (up 6)

42. Monarque (up 6)

45. Moccione (new!)

47. La Cabane Pdc (up 34)

49. Le Petit Mousso (new!)

56. Nora Gray (new!)

57. Liverpool House (down 38)

60. Foxy (up 17)

62. Maison Publique (down 26)

63. Elena (down 19)

66. Jun I (down 25)

69. Bouillon Bilk (down 14)

83. Il Pagliaccio (new!)

86. Le Club Chasse Et Pêche (down 34)

89. Milos (down 59)

93. Candide (down 8)

