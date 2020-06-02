The 2 m rule is fine with most Canadians.

2 out of 3 Canadians want to maintain 2-metre physical distancing measure

According to a new poll conducted by Leger Marketing, 66% of Canadians believe that physical distancing measures should stay at two metres. The poll also confirmed that 40% of people in Canada would still feel comfortable eating in a restaurant if the two-metre social distancing rule was reduced to one.

For the complete results of the physical distancing poll, which was conducted in collaboration with the Association for Canadian Studies (ACS), visit the Leger Marketing website.

