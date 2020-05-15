REVIEW: Drake, Dark Lane Demo Tapes

“No matter the stakes of the game, the Toronto titan brings top athleticism to every track.”

Drake, Dark Lane Demo Tapes (Republic)

With the promise of his sixth official studio album coming this summer, Drake offers a new “mixtape” while we wait. Dark Lane Demo Tapes is a compilation of songs that leaked online prematurely throughout the year. If an album is an in-season game, this could be likened to exhibition. No matter the stakes of the game, the Toronto titan brings top athleticism to every track. With only 14 tracks, Dark Lane accomplishes more than other recent Drake outings in less time, displaying Aubrey Graham’s wellroundedness on drill, R&B and trap-flavored tunes. 7/10

Trial Track “Chicago Freestyle” (feat. Giveon)

“Chicago Freestyle” (feat. Giveon) from Dark Lane Demo Tapes by Drake

Drake website

For more music coverage of the local music scene, including interviews, album reviews and festival coverage, please visit the Music section.

To read the latest issue of Cult MTL, click here.

About Cult MTL

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.