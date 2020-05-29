Last week the Quebec government’s public health authorities gave the green light to the province’s museums (as well as libraries and drive-in movie theatres) to reopen today, Friday, May 29. Well today the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts announced that they will be reopening next Saturday, June 6, with new measures in place to safeguard against the spread of COVID-19.

The MMFA will open only one exhibition for now, through June 28: Egyptian Mummies: Exploring Ancient Lives. The next exhibition, Paris in the Days of Post-impressionism — previously scheduled to open in late March — has been postponed.

Hand sanitizer stations are being installed at the entrance of the museum, and arrows on the floor will facilitate social distancing. The MMFA strongly recommends that visitors wear masks or other face coverings.

As of June 2, tickets can be purchased online, and they will be date- and time-stamped to control capacity. Tickets are only available in advance; there will be no walk-up sales.

Guided tours are on hold for the moment, and audio guides will only be available through the MMFA app. The museum’s restaurant and café will remain closed, but the gift shop will be open. ■

