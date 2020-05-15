112 kilometres of “active safety lanes” and 88 kilometres of streets will be temporarily reconfigured for the summer. See all the details here.

Montreal creates over 200 km of new pedestrian streets and bike paths

This morning Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced the temporary creation of 200 kilometres of pedestrian streets and bike paths, aka “active safety lanes” (aka the Safe Active Transportation Circuit).

“This summer, the Safe Active Transportation Circuit will transform Montréal into a safe, enjoyable city, where everyone can move around while respecting physical distancing rules, rediscover their city and encourage our merchants,” Plante tweeted.

#COVID19: This summer, the Safe Active Transportation Circuit will transform Montréal into a safe, enjoyable city, where everyone can move around while respecting physical distancing rules, rediscover their city and encourage our merchants. #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) May 15, 2020

● Mont-Royal – Rachel: Pedestrianization of Mont-Royal Avenue and creation of a pedestrian and cycling corridor on Rachel Street in the Rosemont – La Petite-Patrie borough. These axes will link the Mont-Royal, La Fontaine and Maisonneuve parks.

● Christophe-Colomb: Creation of a multifunctional corridor along the axis of avenue Christophe-Colomb. This axis will link the St. Lawrence River to the Rivière des Prairies. In addition, thanks to local links, the Frédéric-Back and Jarry parks will be connected to the network.

● Sainte-Catherine: Return of pedestrianization on Sainte-Catherine Street East. Rue Sainte-Catherine Ouest will also be redeveloped, details will be revealed shortly by the Ville-Marie borough.

● Saint-Laurent: Addition of a unidirectional cycle path, as well as space for pedestrians and creation of terraces on pavement on Saint-Laurent boulevard, when allowed by the DRSP, thanks to regulatory easing.

● Saint-Urbain: Like what was done on rue de Rivoli in Paris, there will be a doubling of the cycle path to allow more distance on the nerve center that is rue Saint-Urbain.

● Saint-Denis: Start of work on the Express Bike Network (REV). In partnership with the SDC rue Saint-Denis, the City will find solutions to allow the occupation of the public domain and to develop the space in a safe manner.

● Ontario – Hochelaga: Creation of a transit mall, the design of which is still in progress.

● De la Commune – Old Montreal: Pedestrianization of de la Commune Street and addition of a bicycle path. At the same time, the Ville-Marie borough is working to transform the streets of this historic sector into “shared streets”.

● Wellington: Pedestrianization of Wellington Street, in Verdun.

● Lachine – Notre-Dame Canal: Creation of an active mobility corridor on rue Notre-Dame, in the Southwest, between rue Peel and Place Saint-Henri.

● Camilien-Houde – Côte-des-Neiges – Queen-Mary: Improvement of the Camilien-Houde Cyclovia, which will last all weekend, and integration of the pedestrian corridors on the two main arteries of the Côte-des- Snow.

● Gouin: Like the “Poussette Project” proposed by the borough of Rivière-des-Prairies – Pointe-aux-Trembles, the City of Montreal wishes to make boulevard Gouin a one-way street in order to free up space for pedestrians and cyclists. The axis will also open up the districts most affected by the current crisis.

