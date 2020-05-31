Montreal COVID-19 infection rate up, reopening Phase 5 begins tomorrow

As Montreal and the rest of Quebec move into Phase 5 of deconfinement tomorrow, Monday, June 1 — daycares, recording studios, professional and therapeutic health care services, courts and camping grounds are reopening, among other things — the rate of COVID-19 infections in Montreal has increased for the first time in nearly a week, with 210 new cases recorded. See the city’s new totals and numbers by borough here.
