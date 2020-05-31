Montreal COVID-19 infection rate up, reopening Phase 5 begins tomorrow

There are 210 new infections in the city today.

As Montreal and the rest of Quebec move into Phase 5 of deconfinement tomorrow, Monday, June 1 — daycares, recording studios, professional and therapeutic health care services, courts and camping grounds are reopening, among other things — the rate of COVID-19 infections in Montreal has increased for the first time in nearly a week, with 210 new cases recorded. See the city’s new totals and numbers by borough here.

Demain, c’est la réouverture de plusieurs secteurs. C’est une bonne nouvelle, mais ça doit se faire en suivant les règles de santé publique.



Je compte sur vous ! pic.twitter.com/6bCmfxv1XU — François Legault (@francoislegault) May 31, 2020 Quebec Premier François Legault’s announcement ahead of Montreal entering Phase 5 of deconfinement / reopening

