Justin Trudeau’s tribute to Captain Jenn Casey and Snowbirds

In this morning’s daily briefing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid tribute to Captain Jenn Casey, who tragically died in a Snowbirds crash on Sunday. Trudeau used the opportunity to thank all those in Canada who serve their country.

“In the wake of the tragic crash of a plane in the Royal Canadian Air Force over the weekend, Canadians stand with the family of Captain Jenn Casey, Captain Richard McDougall and the entire Snowbirds team. As we mourn the death of another heroine, we pay tribute to the courage of all of those who serve our country. Every day you make us proud.”

“This has been a very difficult few weeks for members of the Canadian Armed Forces. As we mourn, we remember Captain Casey as a proud Nova Scotian and an outstanding servicewoman. A journalist who turned her talents to the Forces. She will be remembered not just for her professionalism, but for her sense of humour and for her kindness. As we honour her, we pay tribute to the bravery of all those who serve today. Our women and men in uniform are always there for us.■

