Tax deadlines extended in Canada for T2 and Trust T3 Returns

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced this morning that the federal government is extending the deadlines for two different types of tax returns in Canada: T2 Returns for corporations and Trust T3 Returns for income on a trust property.

“In order to take off some of the pressure during the tax season in Canada, we are pushing back the deadlines for some tax returns,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said. “If you have to file a T2 Return or a Trust T3 Return in June, July or August, now you will have until September 1 to file those returns.”

