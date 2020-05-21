Justin Trudeau: “Congratulations to the class of 2020”

“We could not be more proud of you.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ended his remarks in this morning’s daily briefing by congratulating the class of 2020 of the Royal Military College of Canada in Kingston, ON.

“Today more than 230 new officers are graduating from the Royal Military College of Canada,” Prime Minister Trudeau said. “They are part of a new generation of exceptional women and men ready to serve our country with distinction. You have chosen to step up and serve your country. We could not be more proud of you. Thank you for your example. Thank you for your dedication. Thank you for your love of this extraordinary country. And mostly, thank you for everything you will do for us in the coming years. Congratulations to the class of 2020.”

The RMC was recently in mourning for four of its graduates who died in the Canadian military helicopter that crashed off the coast of Greece earlier this month.

