Canada’s first university in the North, Yukon University

“No matter where young people live, they need the tools to chase their dreams and succeed.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau closed today’s briefing by announcing that Yukon College would become Yukon University, the first university in the north part of Canada.

“I want to end on some good news, something we haven’t had enough of lately,” Prime Minister Trudeau said. “As of today, Canada now has its first university in the North. Yukon College is becoming the new Yukon University. And as a corner stone for this step, our government has already provided $26 million for a new science building. To everyone who helped make this milestone happen: Congratulations. Not just for students, but for all of us, this is truly something to celebrate. Young people have the power to change our country for the better, and it’s up to us to make sure that no matter where they live, they have the tools to chase their dreams and succeed. Today more than ever, we need their vision and their creativity, because that is our path forward.” ■

