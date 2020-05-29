Check out Leslie Stein’s comic I Know You Rider

Leslie Stein’s work is always personal — we find her wandering around New York City, observing the changes of the seasons, joyfully engaged in the city’s music scene; or planted behind a bar, connecting with the people she serves. In I Know You Rider (available now via Librairie Drawn & Quarterly), Leslie Stein focuses on something a bit more complex: reproduction.

Opening in an abortion clinic, I Know You Rider accompanies Leslie through one year of her life, steeped in emotions she was not quite expecting while also looking far beyond her own experiences. Through thoughtful and diverse conversations with loved ones and strangers, Leslie weaves one continued conversation with herself. She presents a sweet, funny, and empathetic account, focusing on what makes life meaningful and where we find joy. In opposition to many abortion memoirs, Leslie steers away from dwelling on what was lost—and rather presents what was gained.

In this excerpt from I Know You Rider, available now, Leslie visits an old friend at his pizza parlour.

I Know You Rider by Leslie Stein is available at Drawn & Quarterly in Montreal

