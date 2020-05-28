Canada to have 40,000 ventilators by this summer

Earlier this week Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke about a new contract for ventilators in Canada between the company Vexos and Dr. Arthur McDonald. The contract for 10,000 additional ventilators would increase of total number across Canada for 40,000/

“On testing, we are also making progress,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said. “We are supporting companies and research centres across the country as they develop new improved COVID-19 test kits and products. And for life-saving healthcare equipment, we have signed a new contract for 10,000 ventilators that are being produced in partnership between Canadian Nobel laureate Dr. Arthur McDonald, his team and Vexos. Deliveries will be start this summer, bringing our total of made in Canada ventilators to 40,000.” ■

