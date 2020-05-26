70 more deaths reported in Quebec, 48,598 total COVID-19 cases

Approx. 15,000 have recovered from COVID-19 across the province.

Santé Québec has just announced that there have been 70 new deaths in Quebec due to COVID-19 / Coronavirus, bringing the total up to 4,139. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Quebec has increased today by 614 to 48,598. Santé Québec also confirmed that approx. 15,000 of the total cases in Quebec are recovered from the virus. For the latest breakdown of COVID-19 / Coronavirus cases across the province, please click here. ■

For the latest Coronavirus info and statistics for Montreal and Quebec, please visit the Santé Quebéc website.

For official info from the Government of Canada on COVID-19 / Coronavirus, including their latest map of cases in Canada, please also click here.

Additionally, please visit our News section for more updates on COVID-19 / Coronavirus.

To read the latest issue of Cult MTL, click here.

Santé Québec has just announced that there have been 70 new deaths in Quebec due to COVID-19 / Coronavirus, with 48,598 total cases.