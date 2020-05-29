61 more deaths reported in Quebec, 50,232 total COVID-19 cases

15,816 of the total cases in Quebec are recovered from the virus.

Santé Québec just announced that there have been 61 new deaths in Quebec due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus), bringing the total up to 4,363. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Quebec has increased today by 530 to 50,232. Santé Québec also confimed that more than 15,816 of the total cases in Quebec are recovered from the virus. For the latest breakdown of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases across the province, please click here. ■

