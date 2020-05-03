$175 M invested in AbCellera for promising COVID-19 research in Canada

“They have identified antibodies that could be used in drugs to treat this virus.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also just announced in his daily briefing that the federal government would be investing $175 million in the company AbCellera, whose research could help develop drugs used to treat COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

“When Canadian researchers have a solid lead, we need to make sure they can follow it up,” Prime Minister Trudeau said. “That’s exactly what we’ve been doing for the last two months and we are starting to see real results. Today I can announce that we are investing over $175 million to support the Canadian company AbCellera for their very promising COVID-19 research. They have identified antibodies that could be used in drugs to treat this virus. This new funding will help them continue this vital work and will support human trials as early as July. But until we have affective treatments, or better yet a vaccine, we still need reliable supply of everything from masks to ventilators.”

