There will be an online vigil for victims of the mass shooting in Nova Scotia

In the wake of the worst mass shooting ever in Canada, Canadians across the country are looking for ways to express their sympathy for the families of the victims in Nova Scotia. In this morning’s daily briefing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau commented on the tragedy and announced a virtual vigil for the victims that will be happening later this week:

“To the grandparents who lost a child, the children who lost a parent, the neighbour who lost a friend. We are so sorry for your loss. Such a tragedy should’ve never occurred. Violence of any kind has no place in Canada. We stand with you and we grieve with you, and you can count on our governments for supporting during these incredibly painful times.

“Our Royal Canadian mounted police patrol these roads to keep us safe, as they have for over 100 years. I know that from coast to coast to coast, the women and men who wear the red surge in service to Canada, are grieving deeply the loss of one of their own and one of our best. This tragedy is a painful reminder of the risks that all of our first responders take to keep us safe and the sacrifices they make every single day to protect our communities. Paramedics, doctors nurses, firefighters, and police officers — they are always here for us. They have been stepping up through the pandemic and yesterday in Nova Scotia they showed that bravery. I want to take a moment to thank them all for their professionalism and courage. You did what you always do: you ran towards danger without pause, without hesitation. You put your life on the line on behalf of all Canadians. Thank you for your service.

Tributes being posted across the country after the mass shooting in Nova Scotia

“The pandemic prevents us from mourning together in person, but a vigil will be held virtually to celebrate the lives of the victims at 7 p.m. on Friday through the Facebook group Colchester Supporting our Nova Scotian Communities. As we learn more of what happened yesterday, it’s important that we come together to support communities.”

