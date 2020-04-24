In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

https://cultmtl.com/in-print/

See a complete list of locations

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

SAQ website hacked
News

VIDEO: The SAQ website has been hacked

by CultMTL

See what’s replaced the SAQ homepage here.

It appears this afternoon that the website for Quebec’s liquor commission — the SAQ — has been hacked. Images and video of Turkish legionnaires, with additional text in Turkish (see the screenshot below), were displayed on the SAQ homepage.

SAQ website hacked
One of the images on the hacked SAQ website

Watch part of the video here:

SAQ website hacked

For the latest Montreal newsplease visit our News section.

To read the most recent issue of Cult MTL, click here.

To support your favourite Montreal music venues, bands, restaurants and more, vote in the Best of MTL readers poll here.

About Cult MTL

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Posted in News

by CultMTL

Contributor
Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.