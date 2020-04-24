See what’s replaced the SAQ homepage here.

VIDEO: The SAQ website has been hacked

It appears this afternoon that the website for Quebec’s liquor commission — the SAQ — has been hacked. Images and video of Turkish legionnaires, with additional text in Turkish (see the screenshot below), were displayed on the SAQ homepage.

One of the images on the hacked SAQ website

Watch part of the video here:

SAQ website hacked

