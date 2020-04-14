REVIEW: Basia Bulat, Are You in Love?

The Montreal singer-songwriter re-teams with producer Jim James (My Morning Jacket) on her first LP since 2016.

Basia Bulat, Are You in Love? (Secret City)

Are You in Love? is the fifth album by Montreal-based singer-songwriter Basia Bulat. Like a lot of music in the folk-rock genre, she makes the kind of pop-tinged anthems that seem primed to soothe the soul. This LP was produced once again by My Morning Jacket’s Jim James, who also helped out on her last album, 2016’s Good Advice. Once again Bulat and James find the right instrumentation to support her vocals, and the right resonance to maximize the beauty of that voice. The surface sheen has a vintage quality that really suits this set of songs, making this one as easy on the ears as its predecessor, if not more so. 7.5/10 Trial Track: “Light Years”

“Light Years” from Are You in Love? by Basia Bulat

