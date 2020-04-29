Quebec will reopen its regions beginning on May 4

Roadblocks and police controls will be removed throughout the month.

In this afternoon’s daily briefing, Quebec Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbault announced the progressive reopening of the province’s regions. She listed the regions where plans are in place to lift road blocks and remove police controls.

“Next Monday the 4th of May, the roadblocks will be removed for the Laurentians, Lanaudière, Chaudière-Appalaches and Rouyn. On Monday the 11th of May, we will withdraw roadblock in Outaouais with the exception of Gatineau, Abitibi, la Tuque and Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean. And the following Monday, May 18, Bas-St-Laurent, Gaspésie, île-de-la-Madeleine, Charlevoix and Côte-Nord.”

Guilbault stressed the importance of maintaining the physical distancing and hygiene measures that are currently in place, and discouraged what she called “superfluous movement” between regions.

“The key ingredient for the gradual reopening is to maintain the exceptional discipline that Quebecers have been following for now close to two months. If we should see that the contagion curve starts going up again, if there’s a deterioration in conditions we will push back and delay some reopenings.”

