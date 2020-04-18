TONIGHT: Montreal streaming party gets a VJ boost

A nightlife/art venue is teaming up with Transmission for its fourth edition.

The team behind weekly streaming party Transmission is teaming up with a Montreal nightlife institution for its fourth edition tonight. SAT will be providing a visual component to the event mounted by MTL 24/24 and Breakglass Studios, and the party will feature of the local scene’s top DJs.

RYAN Playground (with a new project called TDJ), Ponsolo, Kris Guilty, Odile Myrtil, Bowly and Dog Bless You will serve up funky house, Afro, bass, grime, “cocktail electro” and more. Complementing the beats will be VJs Sean Caruso, Maylee Keo Illustration and AZYL.

From the event page:

“The world is turned upside down by COVID-19 and no industry suffers from it as intensely as nightlife culture. With bars, clubs and cultural spaces closing all around the world, nightlife undergoes layoffs and business closing to an unimaginable scale.

“Montreal is no different. All of a sudden, a large amount of people – mostly living from paycheque to paycheque — have become unemployed. COVID-19 threatens to destroy the rich and dynamic independent nightlife culture of our city.

“While we wait for a return to normalcy where we can party in close proximity, we hope the TRANSMISSION series will demonstrate the unity of our cultural scene.”

As usual the event will be live-streamed on Twitch tonight, Saturday, April 18, at 7 p.m. A PayPal account has been set up for DJ tips — the funds are split equally between all participants.

Previous editions of Transmission are now being archived on YouTube, beginning with last week’s event. ■

For more details about Montreal streaming party series Transmission, click here.

For more coverage of the Montreal music and nightlife scene, see the Music section.

To read the latest issue of Cult MTL, click here.

To support your favourite Montreal music venues, bands, restaurants and more, vote in the Best of MTL readers poll here.

About Cult MTL

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.