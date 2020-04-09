Montreal film distributor MK2 Mile End starts streaming

A homegrown video on demand service was announced today by Montreal film distributor MK2 Mile End. Their video on demand platform is offering films for either purchase ($13) or rental ($5).

Among the 67 titles currently available are the regular and black & white versions of 2019 Oscar winner Parasite. Céline Schiamma’s Portrait of a Lady on Fire is coming on April 14 and the critically acclaimed French horror film Swallow follows on April 28.

On a related note, Mile End movie theatre Cinéma Moderne also announced a “Virtual Cinema” rental service today. At the moment there are nine titles available at $12 for a three-day rental period. ■

