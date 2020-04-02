Updated Montreal COVID-19 cases by neighbourhood

There are 2,642 known cases of COVID-19 in the city right now. Here’s how they break down by borough.

According to Montreal public health, as of 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, this is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Montreal, by neighbourhood:

BOROUGH OR LINKED CITY TOTAL NUMBER OF CONFIRMED CASES DISTRIBUTION AMONG CASES FOR WHOM THE TERRITORY IS KNOWN (%) RATE PER 100,000 PEOPLE Ahuntsic–Cartierville 98 5,1 73,0 Anjou 19 1,0 44,4 Baie-D’Urfé < 5 0,2 n.p. Beaconsfield 10 0,5 51,7 Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce 253 13,1 151,9 Côte-Saint-Luc 147 7,6 453,0 Dollard-des-Ormeaux 28 1,5 57,3 Dorval 16 0,8 84,3 Hampstead 22 1,1 315,5 Kirkland 8 0,4 n.p. Lachine 32 1,7 71,9 LaSalle 119 6,2 154,8 L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève 9 0,5 n.p. Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve 91 4,7 66,9 Montréal-Est < 5 0,2 n.p. Montréal-Nord 50 2,6 59,4 Montréal-Ouest < 5 0,2 n.p. Mont-Royal 31 1,6 152,9 Outremont 88 4,6 367,4 Pierrefonds–Roxboro 39 2,0 56,3 Plateau-Mont-Royal 120 6,2 115,4 Pointe-Claire 14 0,7 44,6 Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles 73 3,8 68,4 Rosemont–La Petite Patrie 133 6,9 95,3 Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue < 5 0,2 n.p. Saint-Laurent 81 4,2 82,0 Saint-Léonard 37 1,9 47,3 Senneville 0 Sud-Ouest 83 4,3 106,2 Verdun 77 4,0 111,2 Ville-Marie 114 5,9 127,8 Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension 88 4,6 61,2 Westmount 33 1,7 162,5 Territory to be confirmed 715 Montreal total 2,642 127,9

See Santé Montréal’s updates on COVID-19 cases by Montreal neighbourhood here.

