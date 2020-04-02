In print

COVID-19 Montreal neighbourhoods
Updated Montreal COVID-19 cases by neighbourhood

by CultMTL

There are 2,642 known cases of COVID-19 in the city right now. Here’s how they break down by borough.

According to Montreal public health, as of 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, this is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Montreal, by neighbourhood:

BOROUGH OR LINKED CITYTOTAL NUMBER OF CONFIRMED CASESDISTRIBUTION AMONG CASES FOR WHOM THE TERRITORY IS KNOWN (%)RATE PER 100,000 PEOPLE
Ahuntsic–Cartierville    98 5,173,0
Anjou    191,044,4
Baie-D’Urfé    < 50,2n.p.
Beaconsfield    100,551,7
Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce    25313,1151,9
Côte-Saint-Luc    1477,6 453,0
Dollard-des-Ormeaux    281,557,3
Dorval  160,884,3
Hampstead    221,1315,5
Kirkland    80,4n.p.
Lachine    321,771,9
LaSalle    1196,2154,8
L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève    90,5n.p.
Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve    914,766,9
Montréal-Est    < 50,2n.p.
Montréal-Nord    50 2,659,4
Montréal-Ouest    < 50,2n.p.
Mont-Royal    311,6152,9
Outremont    884,6367,4
Pierrefonds–Roxboro  392,056,3
Plateau-Mont-Royal  1206,2115,4
Pointe-Claire    140,744,6
Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles    733,868,4
Rosemont–La Petite Patrie    1336,995,3
Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue    < 50,2n.p.
Saint-Laurent    814,282,0
Saint-Léonard    371,947,3
Senneville    0  
Sud-Ouest    834,3106,2
Verdun    774,0111,2
Ville-Marie  1145,9  127,8
Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension    884,661,2
Westmount    331,7 162,5
Territory to be confirmed715  
Montreal total    2,642 127,9

See Santé Montréal’s updates on COVID-19 cases by Montreal neighbourhood here.

For official info from the Government of Canada on COVID-19 / Coronavirusplease click here.

For more updates on COVID-19 / Coronavirusplease visit our News section.

